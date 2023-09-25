India legend Kapil Dev kidnapped? Shocking video goes viral!

In a shocking turn of events, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently shared a perplexing video on his X profile that has sent ripples of concern through the cricketing community and beyond. The video depicts an individual with their hands bound behind their back and their face obscured, being forcibly led into a room by two unidentified men.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev 🤞and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

The person in question bears an uncanny resemblance to the legendary former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev.Although nothing has been confirmed yet, fans have commented that this might be an advertisement which is being shot for some promotions. People in the comments section also condemned the ad companies for stopping at such low levels for viewership.Kapil Dev broke many records as an all-rounder, like becoming the youngest to take 200 and 300 wickets.He remains the only player to score 5000-plus runs and claim 400+ (434) wickets in Test cricket.In 1983 he scored 574 runs and claimed 75 wickets in Tests – thereby becoming the first cricketer to pick 500+ runs and 75 wickets in Tests in a calendar year.