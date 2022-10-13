India lose 2nd warm up match against WA by 36 runs

India suffered a 36-run defeat against Western Australia in the second practice match in Perth on Thursday. Batting first the hosts piled 168/8 in 20 overs, while India could only manage 132/8 in response. KL Rahul scored 74 off 55 balls, barring him none of the batters failed to withstand the Western Australia attack. Rishabh Pant, who walked out to open the innings with KL Rahul was dismissed for 9. Deepak Hooda was packed by Lance Morris on 6. Hardik Pandya departed on 17, while Axar Patel could only manage 2. Dinesh Karthik was dismissed on 10.

Rohit Sharma, who was part of the playing XI, didn't come out to bat. Earlier, Ashwin emerged as the standout bowler from the Indian camp. The spinner scalped three wickets, all of which came in the same over. Harshal Patel scalped two, while Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar picked one wicket each. One wicket came in the form of run-out. Nick Hobson and D’Arcy Short slammed half-centuries.