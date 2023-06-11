India need to beat all-odds to win WTC final against Australia

London [UK], June 11 : India on day five of the World Test Championship (WTC) final will step into the field to beat all odds to clinch the "Ultimate Test" trophy on Sunday at the Oval in London.

After batting excellently in both innings, Australia gave a massive target of 444 runs for India to chase. Indian batters will create history if they achieve this total successfully as it will be the largest run chase by any team in the history of Test cricket.

On day five, India's reliable batting duo Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will continue their innings. Virat is batting at 20(59)* and Rahane is at the crease with 44(60)*.

In 65 innings, this duo have scored 3,613 runs at an average of 58.27. They have ten-century stands and 17 half-century stands. Their best partnership is 365.

The biggest run chase was achieved by West Indies in 2003 against Australia. Aussies had given the target of 418 at St John's which West Indies won by three wickets.

South Africa placed second in the largest run chase as they defeated Australia at Perth by six wickets. They have chased 414 runs. India are also on the list of chasing big targets, in 1976, they chased down the largest total of 406 against West Indies.

At the end of the fourth day, India scored 164/3 in 40 overs with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli at the crease with scores of 20(59)* and 44(60)* at the Oval in London.

After the arguable dismissal of Shubman Gill in the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara kept the scoreboard moving.

But Rohit Sharma became the target of Nathan Lyon and Pujara was dismissed on Pat Cummins's bowling.

India was down to 93/3, from that point, Rahane and Kohli took on the Australian bowlers and subdued them with their defensive skills and attacking shots. They went on to build an unbeaten 71-run partnership at the end of the day.

India ended the day with 164/3 and they still need 280 runs to win the game.

