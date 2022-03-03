India to host South Africa for five T20Is after conclusion of IPL

India is all set to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series after the conclusion of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This series will be played at home.This series will take place before the Indian side flies to England for a full-fledged limited-overs assignment. The series against South Africa will commence on 9th June 2022 and will conclude on 19th June 2022.Chennai, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Delhi will host the 5 T20I games that will be held between India and South Africa. The Apex Council of the BCCI also stated that the venues for the series were confirmed keeping in mind the weather conditions that will be prevailing.

An official stated that this limited-overs series between the two sides is a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP), and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided that the series will be played after the conclusion of the IPL on 29th May 2022.“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already stated that the IPL will be held in Mumbai and Pune from March 26 to May 29 and just about 10 days later the Twenty20 series against South Africa will start. This is part of the FTP and this is to be played after the IPL,” said the BCCI official. The Indian side has experienced a stellar run in T20Is in recent times. India have been on a red-hot winning streak in the T20I format of the game, and have won their last 12 T20I matches that they have played.