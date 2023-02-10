India vs Australia, 1st Test:Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel slam fifties, as India lead by 144 runs

Rohit Sharma's 120 and 66 and 52 from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, respectively, helped India continue their dominance on the second day as well. India were 321 for 7 at stumps on Friday with a lead of 144 runs over the guests. Australia did a decent job with the ball with wickets at regular intervals but knocks of Rohit, Jadeja and Axar kept India in the driver's seat throughout the day. Todd Murphy returned a five-wicket haul, but lacked support from other bowlers. On Thursday, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat first.



Jadeja's five-wicket haul had helped India bundle out the guests for 177. Ashwin scored 23 off 62 balls after which a rather aggressive Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Murphy as well. At the end of the first session of Day 2, Rohit was on 85 off 142 while Kohli has scored 12 off 25. On Thursday, Jadeja, playing his first international match since August last year, claimed five wickets as Australia were all out for 177 halfway through the third session. Jadeja ended with figures of 5/37 while Ashwin returned 3/42. Ashwin also became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to go past 450 Test wickets in the process.

