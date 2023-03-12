India vs Australia: India end at 571, lead by 91 runs

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 186 as India posted 571 runs against Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test. Earlier, the duo of Virat Kohi and Axar Patel earlier stitched 162 runs for the sixth wicket to put India in the driver's seat.

Resuming at 289 for 3 on Sunday, India lost their first wicket of the day when Todd Murphy dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (28). It was followed by Nathan Lyon, dismissing KS Bharat for 44 runs. Virat Kohli and Axar Patel then joined hands and helped India take a lead against Australia. Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy picked three wickets apiece in the innings.