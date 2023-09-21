India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell to miss 1st ODI

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc & all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be feature in the first IND vs AUS ODI against India tomorrow as per reports. Australian skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that both players will not play in first ODI but will take part later in the series.Australia have arrived in India with an 18-man squad for the 3-match series which will be their final World Cup tune-up.

However, captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday that he will be playing all three matches of the ODI series. Notably, all three players along with Steve Smith missed the tour of South Africa due to injuries sustained in the Ashes earlier this year.Notably, Starc was doing fitness drills at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali even as returning Steve Smith batted at the for more than 2 hours on Wednesday evening under lights.

"We have got plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good, my wrist is all healed now, 100 percent. I was running around at the nets, this afternoon. I hope to play tomorrow. Hoping to play all 3 games," Cummins said."Trying to think of a long list. Starc is here, (but) he won't play tomorrow. But hopefully, he will be available later on the series. Yeah, he won't play tomorrow. But I hope he will come on and play a part later on. He had been bowling in Sydney. He will bowl today or tomorrow. We are all tracking him. The time frame is similar for Maxwell," he added.

Meanwhile, Cummins said the 3-match ODI series against India will give the former champions an opportunity to figure out their combination, including the need for a second spinner. However, Cummins said he wanted to make sure that his players are fresh for the World Cup campaign.Australia will have 2 warm-up matches before they begin their campaign against India in Chennai on October 8.