India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja fined 25 percent match fee for applying cream without umpires’ permission

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja 25% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11).

Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct contrary to the game’s spirit.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period.

“On Thursday, 9 February, during the 46th over of Australia's first innings, Jadeja was observed putting a soothing cream on his index finger. In the video, the left-arm spinner seems to rub a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm onto his left hand's index finger,” ICC said.

The Indian team's management said that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on his bowling hand's index finger. This was done without asking the on-field umpires for permission.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

“In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,” ICC said.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan.

Jadeja took seven wickets in the match and also scored a half-century in his comeback Test.