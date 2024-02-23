India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Debutant Akash Deep picks 3 wickets, ENG 57/3 in Ranchi

Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth Test in Ranchi. England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson for Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood respectively. Speaking about the game, Debutant pacer Akash Deep has rattled England with three wickets. This has been a fabulous start for the debutant.

Akash Deep had a bittersweet start to his India Test debut on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth match against England, in Ranchi on Friday. In the fifth delivery of the fourth over, the 27-year-old sent a lovely delivery, which nipped back from length around off. The ball surged past Zak Crawley's inside edge, hitting the off stumps, followed by Akash jumping in joy, thinking that he got his maiden Test wicket. The joy was short lived as the siren went off, as it was a front foot no-ball and the celebrations had to be cut short. Akash eventually got his maiden wicket in the 10th over and this time it was a legal delivery.