India vs England, 4th Test Day 4: Shubman Gill - Dhruv Jurel Power India to Dominant Win in Ranchi

Team India secured an unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match series against England with a remarkable five-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

Rohit Sharma set the tone with a defiant half-century on a challenging pitch, paving the way for India's triumph. With this win, the hosts now lead the series 3-1, with one more match to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala starting from March 7.

The young duo of Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel played crucial innings after Rohit Sharma's impactful knock. Jurel, in only his second Test match, showcased immense composure as he compiled a magnificent 90 off 149 deliveries, narrowly missing out on his maiden international hundred. His innings, featuring six fours and four maximums, was instrumental in reducing the deficit after the first innings.

In the bowling department, India's spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc in the second innings, with Ashwin claiming an impressive 5/51 and Yadav securing a four-wicket haul. This collective effort limited England to just 145 runs.

India's pursuit of 192 runs began aggressively as they notched up 40 runs in the last session on day three within eight overs. Day four saw a strong start for the hosts, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal adding 44 more runs to the overnight score. However, England fought back fiercely, claiming five wickets in quick succession.

The sudden collapse saw India at 120 for five from a promising 84 for no loss. Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan's ducks added to the pressure, and with 72 more runs to win and only five wickets in hand, the match hung in the balance. In a critical moment, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel formed a resilient partnership, carefully navigating the challenging situation. Gill remained unbeaten on 52, while Jurel contributed a composed 39, steering India to a well-deserved victory.