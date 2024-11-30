India vs Pakistan, Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs PAK Match Online; Check Date, Time, Teams and Squad Here

India U19 team will begin their ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 campaign with their arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, November 30. The Men in Blue are in Group A, which consists of Pakistan, UAE, and Japan, and will contest the knock-out stages.

Sri Lanka U19 and Bangladesh U19 have started strong, securing wins in their opening matches to sit atop the standings with two points each. Lanka is at the top of the group with a net run rate of +1.100, and Bangladesh is on the second stop with a net run rate of +0.900.

The Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19 teams are at the bottom of the table in Group B. Both teams have yet to open their accounts, as both suffered losses in their first games. Meanwhile, in Group A, all eyes are on the much-awaited match between India U19 and Pakistan U19.

According to the statics, India U19 and Pakistan U19 faced each other 29 times, out of which India U19 won 15 matches and Pakistan won 13 and one match tied. The top two teams from both groups will enter to the semifinals on December 6. The final will be played on December 8 in Dubai.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup?

The highly anticipated match between the two arch-rivals will start at 10.30 am (IST) and 5.00 am GMT today (Saturday). It will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. You can watch the match live streaming on the Sonly Liv App and Website.

India U19 and Pakistan U19 Squads:

India U19 Squad: Hardik Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Mohamed Amaan(c), Ayush Mhatre, Samarth Nagaraj, Nikhil Kumar, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Enaan

Pakistan U19 Squad: Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Farhan Yousaf, Shahzaib Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Haroon Arshad, Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Riazullah, Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammed Huzaifa, Umar Zaib, Mohammad Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed Khan