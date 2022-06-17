India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Rejuvenated India aim to draw level after morale boosting win

After winning the third T20I match by a good margin, India will take on the visitors South Africa at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot today. The Men in Blue will be looking to win the fourth T20I and level the series, before going to the series decider on Sunday.South Africa, on the other hand, will want to put on a better effort as compared to their last outing to seal the series.

The visitors have played some good cricket in the series so far and the senior batters including Temba Bavuma, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen will want to score some runs for their side in the next match.This one might include De Kock, who was busy in the nets on Thursday - an indication that his hand has healed enough to hold a bat. With the series on the line, it's unlikely the hosts will hand out any debut caps just yet. Unless a last-minute injury concern strikes.


