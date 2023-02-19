India win Delhi Test by 6 wickets as they lead series 2-0

Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best Test figures helped India beat Australia by six wickets inside three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday. Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

