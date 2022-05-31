Indian cricket team to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa squad arrive on June 2

The Indian cricket team will assemble here on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.The first match of the series begins here on June 9 and South Africa will arrive here on June 2.There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).

“The Indian team will assemble here on June 5 while the South Africans land in Delhi on June 2,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much needed break post a two-month long IPL.K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian Test squad, will leave for England on June 16 while another white-ball squad, bound for Ireland for two T20 games, will depart on June 23-24. Rahul, Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, who are part of the Test and T20 squads, will leave for the UK after the final game on June 19. They will fly directly from Bangalore.