Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister ahead of inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind, along with key representatives from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and the World Cup Organising Committee met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya in Delhi.

The meeting holds special significance ahead of the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind 2025, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from November 11 to 23, 2025.

The delegation included Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and Founder, Samarthanam Trust, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi Chairperson - World Cup Organising Committee and Mr. Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of CABI. High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India , H.E. Mahishini Colonne was also present in the meeting.

Expressing delight, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya said, "Very happy to know that Sri Lanka is co hosting the first Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind. So really looking forward to see results of the match, hopefully Sri Lanka does well. And wish everyone team all the best. It is great to see the teams doing really good work and inspirational work and happy to support the Cricket for The Blind."

Speaking about the interaction with Sri Lanka Prime Minister, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said, "It is a moment of great pride for us to have this opportunity to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The partnership between India and Sri Lanka for hosting the inaugural Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup is a milestone in promoting inclusivity and inspiring countless young women with visual impairment to pursue their dreams through cricket."

The Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind 2025 will feature teams from India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan, Nepal, and the USA, with matches scheduled in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo.

All five participating teams are schedule to arrive in Delhi in the second week of November 2025. Pakistan will arrive to in Colombo to play in the neutral venue. The tournament will feature 15 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale.

India’s Squad List:

B1 Category: Simu Das (Delhi), P. Karuna Kumari (Andhra Pradesh), Anu Kumari (Bihar), Jamuna Rani Tudu (Odisha), Kavya V (Karnataka)

B2 Category: Anekha Devi (Delhi), Basanti Hansdah (Odisha), Simranjeet Kour (Rajasthan), Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh), Parbati Marndi (Odisha)

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Karnataka – Captain), Phula Soren (Odisha), Ganga S Kadam (Maharashtra – Vice Captain), Kavya N R (Karnataka), Sushma Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Durga Yevle (Madhya Pradesh)