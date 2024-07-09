India's Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana Win ICC Players Of the Month Awards For June

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today revealed the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2024 with India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana both emerging victorious from last week’s global vote. Bumrah was crowned Player of the Tournament following India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, and follows this feat with another personal honour, claiming his first ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

Yet another remarkable achievement for the #T20WorldCup Champion! 🏆@Jaspritbumrah93 is named as the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 👏👏#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/ANwByOgKOq — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2024

Bumrah edged out compatriot Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the award in what was a competitive month of cricket, culminating in India’s T20 World Cup win in Barbados. The 30-year-old was at his dependable best in the USA and Caribbean, taking 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, at an astonishing economy of 4.17.

For her stellar batting display against South Africa, #TeamIndia Vice-Captain @mandhana_smriti becomes the ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/MDvnk1VmCv — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 9, 2024

Mandhana also won her maiden ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after her scintillating batting performances lit up India’s ODI series victory over South Africa. The double-win marks the first time the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month represent the same country since the awards began in 2021.Bumrah was at the heart of India’s trophy-winning success during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.