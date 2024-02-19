India's Jasprit Bumrah to Take Break, To Miss 4th Test Against England in Ranchi

India's frontline fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is expected to be rested for the upcoming fourth Test against England in Ranchi, as per reports from Cricbuzz. Following their resounding victory in the third Test in Rajkot, the team is scheduled to depart from Rajkot on Tuesday, while Bumrah might opt to travel separately and head to Ahmedabad on Monday. Cricbuzz further reports that a decision on whether Bumrah will play in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala could depend upon the result of the fourth match. The Ranchi Test is set to start on Friday and a victory here would take India's lead to 3-1, thus confirming victory in the series.

The decision to rest Bumrah has been made with a view to manage the fast bowler's workload. Bumrah had been forced out of action for nearly a year, missing almost the entirety of 2023 due to a back-stress fracture that required surgery in March. He returned to top level cricket just a few days before the 2023 World Cup and the subsequent two-Test series against South Africa in December and January was his first in the longest format in well over a year. Fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj was similarly rested for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. There is no immediate information if the team management will seek a replacement player for Bumrah. Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the third Test so that he could take part in the Ranji game for his state Bengal, will rejoin the squad in Ranchi.



