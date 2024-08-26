India’s Schedule for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Timings and All You Need to Know

India will commence their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against New Zealand in Dubai ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 26, 2024 09:56 PM2024-08-26T21:56:22+5:302024-08-26T21:57:41+5:30

India will commence their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against New Zealand in Dubai on October 4. The tournament, scheduled to run from October 3 to October 20 in the UAE, features India in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. 

Prior to the tournament, India will play two warm-up matches:

ateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
September 29India vs West IndiesICC Academy 2, Dubai7:30 PM
October 1India vs South AfricaICC Academy 1, Dubai7:30 PM

The full schedule for India’s group stage matches is as follows:

DateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
October 4India vs New ZealandDubai7:30 PM
October 6India vs PakistanDubai3:30 PM
October 9India vs Sri LankaDubai7:30 PM
October 13India vs AustraliaSharjah7:30 PM

If India advances to the semifinals, they will compete in Semifinal 1, scheduled for October 17 in Dubai. Semifinal 2 will take place in Sharjah on October 18, with the final match set for October 20 in Dubai.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was initially slated to be held in Bangladesh but has been relocated to the UAE due to civil unrest in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh retains hosting rights for the event.

