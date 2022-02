India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull sold to Delhi Capitals for 50 lakhs at the mega auction in Bengaluru. The Delhi Capitals was the only one to bid for him initially before Punjab too joined in the mix.

A couple of bids from both teams doubled his value, before his home franchise picked him up. Dhull is currently with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, whom he joined right after returning from the victorious U-19 World Cup campaign. Dhull had a base price of 20 lakhs.