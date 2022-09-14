Inzamam ul Haq demands Shoaib Malik's inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

Former captain Inzamam ul Haq has backed the calls for Shoaib Malik’s inclusion in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after the Men in Green’s middle-order let them down in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

The former chief selector also reacted to Malik’s allegations of "liking and disliking culture" in the Pakistan team after he was dropped from the team for the Asia Cup 2022 .Speaking on the same, Inzamam said, “Such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future as well. We must understand that selection is not a one-man decision; there is a team of selectors, coach, and captain who take a call (on selection). I can’t comment on friendships, but yes like-dislikes are everywhere.” Pakistan is scheduled to play England in a seven match T20I series starting from the 20th of September and it will be followed by a tri-nation series involving Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand as dress rehearsal for T20 World Cup.