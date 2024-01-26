Shoaib Malik`s BPL Contract Terminated Over Match Fixing Allegations

In what is a shocking development in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024), Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's contract with Fortune Barishal has been terminated to immediate effect over suspicion of 'fixing'. Malik, in a recent match, had bowled three no balls in one over which grew the suspicion of fixing.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the franchise did confirm on Thursday that Malik has travelled to UAE due to personal reasons, adding that he will miss the remainder of the season. The franchise also roped in Malik's former Pakistan teammate Ahmed Shehzad to replace him.The news of Malik's reported contract termination by Fortune Barishal has taken the internet by storm.