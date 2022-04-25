IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings suffer big blow as Moeen Ali hurts his ankle

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt an injury concern after allrounder Moeen Ali hurt his ankle during a training session. Moeen was dropped from CSK's playing XI for their last clash against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday (April 21). He had to also miss the first game of the season after arriving late in India due to some visa issues.

Moeen's injury is the latest of CSK's relentless injury problems this season. Earlier, a back injury forced premium pacer Deepak Chahar to miss the entire tournament after being purchased for a whopping Rs. 14 crore in the auction. New Zealand fast-bowler Adam Milne suffered a hamstring injury after playing CSK's first match of the tournament and has been ruled out of the remaining season. CSK are on 9th place in the table having won just 2 of their 7 games in the league so far.