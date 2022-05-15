IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai, May 15 Chennai Super Kings captain M.S Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Match 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday. While Chennai are already out of the race to the playoffs, Gujarat have been the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu are sitting out of the playing eleven and are replaced by N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana.

"It's very hot (in Mumbai). The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game. Conway at the top order have been positives," stated Dhoni.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said his playing eleven is unchanged. "There are two options. We can come in today and let things drift away and the second thing is we can show we can play like a number one team, show our character no matter what the pitch or the heat is like."

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, M.S Dhoni (c & wk), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor