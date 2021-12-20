IPL 2022: CSK call up Odisha’s Subhranshu Senapati for selection trials

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the four-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have called up Odisha batter Subhranshu Senapati for selection trials ahead of the upcoming edition. The 24-year-old has been in stupendous form of late, having scored 275 runs from seven games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-hander is Odisha’s leading run-scorer in the tournament. On December 8, he scored a sparkling century against Andhra at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

On the back of his knock, Odisha racked up a score of 278 for five on the board after which they won the game by 63 runs. Senapati also scored half-centuries against Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh. Odisha are currently placed fourth in Elite Group A with three wins from five games. Senapati also had a reasonable outing for Odisha in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The youngster scored 138 runs from five matches at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 116.94 with one half-century to show for his efforts. In 26 T20 matches since his debut in 2017, Senapati has racked up 637 runs at an average of 28.95 with three half-centuries to his name. CSK retained four players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. They shelled out the highest amount on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was retained for INR 16 crores. The Yellow Army retained their enigmatic skipper MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores. England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad were retained for INR 8 crores each.

