IPL 2022: CSK's Moeen Ali feels win against DC gives great confidence to his side

After registering a 91-run win over Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali said that victories over a good side always boost up his team's confidence.

An all-round display by Chennai Super Kings, led by Devon Conway's 87 and Moeen Ali's 3/13 helped them seal a 91-run win over Delhi Capitals here at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

"Any win at the moment is great for us. To win against a great side gives us a lot of confidence going forward. I think we got a great score, we missed out on a few at the end, we were probably looking at 210-215, happy to have gotten over the 200 mark. We knew it would be a good score with the spinners we've got. We just stayed in the moment, in the present and got some nice shots in the end," said Moeen Ali in a post-match presentation.

"I hurt my ankle a bit so had to change my action a bit, but it was probably for the best. My primary thing is to spin it as much as I can, the wickets are gripping a bit now. We have an amazing fanbase, playing for CSK is amazing because I didn't realize how big (the fanbase) was before I came here, but it is a massive, massive franchise and the fanbase is unbelievable," he added.

Apart from Moeen, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, and Dwayne Bravo scalped two wickets each and bowled out the Capitals at 117.

The four-time champions are at the eighth spot on the points table with four wins in 11 matches facing seven defeats, and it will be an uphill task for them to make it to the play-offs.

After a thumping win against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni-led CSK will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor