IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar's comeback looks doubtful due to back injury

In what has come as a big blow to Chennai Super Kings is their opening pace bowler Deepak Chahar's return looks doubtful due to a back injury he suffered during his rehabilitation here at the National Cricket Academy.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the pacer who was under rehab to recover from quadriceps has now injured his back.

The 29-year old pacer got injured while playing for India in a T20I match against West Indies in February.

Deepak's quadricep tear coupled with a back injury suffered during rehab is further going to delay his return to CSK who are struggling to perform having lost all the four matches so far.

CSK had also bought him for 14 crore in the IPL auction 2022 but the pacer's injury has forced him to stay away and his absence is being felt.

( With inputs from ANI )

