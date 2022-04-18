IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals players tests negative for COVID-19 in first round of RT-PCR tests

Hours after a player from Delhi Capitals squad tested positive for COVID-19, the Rishab Pant led side, had to postpone their plans of traveling to Pune for their next IPL 2022 fixture against the northern rivals Punjab Kings. It was also learned that the players and other members have undergone quarantine in their rooms wherein door-to-door COVID tests will be conducted on April 18 and 19 respectively. Now the latest buzz is that Delhi Capitals players tested negative in the first round of RT-PCR tests conducted today.

According to a report in India Today, “Delhi Capitals players, who are in quarantine in Mumbai, returned negative in the first round of RT-PCR tests conducted.” The report further states that “the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is sending a medical team to conduct another round of RT-PCR tests for the players and the members of the support staff.” According to the standards upheld by the BCCI, fixtures of teams that failed to present a playing XI amid the COVID-19 emergency will be delayed. If not possible, the issue will allude to the IPL Technical Committee and an official decision will be taken. While the Delhi Capitals have cancelled their plans of visiting Pune for their next match, there is no change in the schedule for the game between DC and PBKS at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 20 as of now. Capitals have had a mix start to their 2022 IPL campaign, they are currently at the 8th spot after losing their last game against RCB.

