IPL 2022: Don't want any favours, Delhi Capitals owner takes a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore

All eyes are on the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL encounter on Saturday, especially if you happen to be in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. RCB, to their credit, did their part when they thrashed table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a must-win situation at the Wankhede on Thursday where Virat Kohli shone the brightest with a match-winning 73 to keep RCB’s playoff hopes alive. This win and the crucial 2 points helped RCB secure a spot in the fourth position on the points table with 16 points.

Now, Delhi Capitals will play a must-win game vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21 (Saturday) as a loss could knock them out of the IPL 2022.RCB fans are cheering for Mumbai Indians, asking the team to beat DC in the all-important clash. Danish Sait, who is host cum anchor with RCB, sent two tweets after RCB beat GT last night at Wankhede stadium. He wrote: "We are 1 family @reliancegroup Do it for family! Beat DC." He also tagged MI captain Rohit Sharma in another tweet and wrote: "Dearest @ImRo45 Bengaluru Loves you! Please beat DC for us. Thank you in advance."Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal, however, does not believing asking for any help from others. He tweeted that his team's fate is in their hands and wishes the best of luck to his team. Parth wrote: "Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway - equation is simple - we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in @IPL - if we don’t - then we are out and don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys - let’s do this @DelhiCapitals."

