IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans appoint Rashid Khan as vice-captain

Gujarat Titans have appointed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as their vice-captain for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The development comes, ahead of team's opening game against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans made an official announcement on their Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of Hardik and Rashid having a laugh together. “In yet another #SeasonOfFirsts, Rashid bhai becomes our vice-captain,” the caption of the post read.

Rashid has the experience of leading Afghanistan's national cricket team in international cricket. Under his leadership, Afghanistan won 1 Test match, 1 ODI and four T20Is. He resigned as Afghanistan's T20I captain before the start of the previous T20 World Cup. Titans roped in Rashid ahead of the mega auction for a whopping amount of INR 15 crore. Earlier, in a interview, Rashid said he is looking forward to playing with Hardik Pandya and for the new franchise. “He is a very nice person. We haven’t played together before but with the friendship and bond we share, it still feels like we have been playing together for years now. He is a great guy and always brings in a positive vibe whenever we talk about my game and his mindset,” he said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on the show ‘Backstage With Boria’.