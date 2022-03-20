IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans likely to sign Priyank Panchal as back-up player?

Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal is likely to join Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans for the upcoming edition of IPL 2022 as back up player. According to a report by Sportskeeda, a source, close to the development, said that Panchal is likely to join Gujarat Titans as a backup player soon. Panchal has scored 1327 runs in 50 T20 matches at a strike rate of 126.98 in domestic cricket. The Gujarat captain accumulated 188 runs in five innings at a strike-rate of 135.25 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 season.

He scored 79 off 57 balls including six boundaries and three sixes against Madhya Pradesh to push Gujarat’s total to 162/3 in the first innings, the latter won by 50 runs as MP were bowled out at 112 in 18.3 overs. The 31-year-old missed out on an IPL contract at last month’s mega auction in Bengaluru despite scoring decent amount of runs in domestic T20s.Panchal had earlier travelled to South Africa with Indian Test squad as a replacement of Rohit Sharma who was ruled out with a hamstring injury though the right-arm batter didn’t get a game. Panchal was also a part of India’s 18-member squad for the recently-concluded Sri Lanka Tests, which the hosts won 2-0.

