IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans likely to sign Suresh Raina as Jason Roy's replacement

A day after Jason Roy pulled out of the 15th edition of the IPL, citing bio-bubble fatigue, speculations are rife that Gujarat Titans are likely to rope in Suresh Raina as Roy's replacement. Raina was one of the biggest names to go unsold at the two day mega IPL 2022 auction. For the unversed, Roy had pulled out from the 2020 edition too due to personal reasons when Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 1.5 crore. England opener, who was signed by new franchise Gujarat Titans at his base price of INR 2 crore, stated the cricket in the pandemic enforced bio-bubbles had taken a toll on him over the last three years.

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," Roy posted on Instagram. "I want to thank the [Gujarat Titans] management and the captain Hardik [Pandya] for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction. However, with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it's added up and taken it's toll on me. "I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament. Since making his IPL debut in 2017 for the erstwhile Gujarat Lions, Roy has played only 13 games in the competition scoring 329 runs at an average of 29.91. Raina on the other hand, is a IPL veteran with over 5,000 runs in the cash rich league.

