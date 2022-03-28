IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl, against Lucknow Super Giants

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans picked up Shubman Gill, Hardik and Rashid Khan ahead of the auctions. An opener, an allrounder and a world-class spinner. Lucknow Super Giants bought Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi before the mega auction. In the auctions their strategy was clear - buy allrounders.

Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda will form the engine room of the team. They have also invested in pace as you can see with Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera. Gujarat will heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians. For Lucknow, a lot rests on their skipper KL Rahul.



Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami