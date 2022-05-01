IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans to celebrate ‘Gujarat Day’ today with special celebration



The State of Gujarat will complete 62 years since its creation today and the Gujarat Titans team will mark this auspicious occasion with a tradition-inspired celebration in their team hotel on Sunday. This celebration is a mark of respect for the State of Gujarat and its people. “Gujarat has been central to India’s post-independence growth story. As a cricketing region, it has continued to produce some distinguished players who have represented India at the highest level. We will celebrate Gujarat Day with great fervour and pride,” said Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans.

On Sunday evening, the Gujarat Titans players and support staff will come together in their team hotel to try some delicious Gujarati cuisine. The celebration will also have three games contested by teams led by the captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain, Rashid Khan. Fans can catch some glimpses of the players in their Gujarati avatar live on Instagram during the event. “Gujarat Day is a very special occasion and I look forward to celebrating this with my teammates. Due to the current situation, we are not able to play at our home ground but by celebrating Gujarat Day, we want to feel closer to home. I wish everyone a very happy Gujarat Day,” said Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans captain.Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have won seven out of eight matches they played so far. Playing their first season of the IPL, Gujarat Titans have been a force to reckon with and have time and again, relied on their lower order to help them out of tricky situations. On Saturday, GT were 95 for 4 after 13 overs before Rahul Tewatia (43 not out) and David Miller (39 not out) came together to script a clinical victory.

