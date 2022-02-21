IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil official Team logo in metaverse

CVC Capitals-owned Gujarat Titans became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to use the metaverse to unveil the logo ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Head coach Ashish Nehra, captain Hardik Pandya and opener Shubman Gill were virtually present in the metaverse (a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment) to unveil the logo on Sunday, February 20.

The Titans logo has a triangular design with a dark blue background with 'Gujarat' and "Titans' on display in a 3D format. "Our DNA is about reaching the top and always moving upwards. There is Gujarat's kite which is not just our passion but it is larger than life. Our motto is to share energy and unlimited power. We stop at nothing," captain Hardik, in the metaverse, said before the launch of the logo. Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans have built a strong team combination at the mega-auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, and Wriddhiman Saha.