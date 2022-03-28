IPL 2022: Hooda, Badoni lead Super Giants fightback after Shami's triple strike

Gujarat had a dream start to their IPL campaign as Mohammad Shami blew away Lucknow's top order. Rahul was sent packing first ball, de Kock and Pandey were also dismissed inside the power-play. The side were teetering at 32/4 in the Powerplay and then the onus fell on Hooda and Badoni to get them out of the rut.

The duo managed to keep their wickets and did a terrific rescue job. Hooda turned the game on its head and Badoni then also joined the party. They added 90 runs for the fifth wicket before Hooda got out. But Badoni had other plans. He smashed boundaries for fun and played an excellent knock and Krunal Pandya played a good second fiddle. Lucknow have done well to put 158 on the board. Hooda played a gem of a knock and then Badoni played a knock to remember for a long time. The knocks from Hooda and Badoni will definitely reignite hopes in their camp. Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.