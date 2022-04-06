IPL 2022: KKR thrash Mumbai Indians by five wickets

Pune, April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Ind by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, a brilliant fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) helped Mumbai Ind post 161/4 in 20 overs. With 55 for 3 in 11 overs, Mumbai were in trouble but Suryakumar added 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (38 off 27) to rescue his side.

Apart from Suryakumar and Varma, Dewald Brevis (29 off 19) also played an entertaining knock on his IPL debut while Kieron Pollard (22 off 5) gave the late flourish to Mumbai's innings.

Pat Cummins (2/49) was the most successful bowler for KKR while Umesh Yadav (1/25) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/32) also chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders kept losing wickets at the regular intervals but Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 41) stayed till the end and kept them in the game. But it was Pat Cummins, who played an attacking and record-breaking innings of 56 not out off 15 and powered KKR to win, with four overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Murugan Ashwin was the most-successful bowler for Mumbai Ind with 2/25.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Ind: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38 not out; Pat Cummins 2/49) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 162/5 in 16 overs (Pat Cummins 56 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 50 not out; Murugan Ashwin 2/25) by five wickets

