IPL 2022: Kolkata register comprehensive win against Chennai in opener

A clinical bowling display helped Kolkata Knight Riders helped the two-time champions register a comprehensive victory against defending champions CSK. Opting to bowl, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain’s armband, was the top scorer for CSK with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) also chipped in with useful contributions.CSK dragged the match very deep and that's praiseworthy however, Shreyas Iyer finished the Kolkata chase in style.