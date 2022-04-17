IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's 60-run knock guides Punjab Kings to 151 against SRH

Liam Livingstone's 60 and quick 26 of Shahrukh Khan helped Punjab Kings post 151 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Liam Livingstone's half-century was well accompanied by Shahrukh Khan's quick 26 guided PBKS to a defendable target. For SRH, Umran Malik bagged four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh had a slow start as they only gathered eight runs in two overs. In the third over of the innings, SRH's experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Dhawan for eight runs.

Jonny Bairstow then walked out to bat with Prabhsimran and tried to anchor the partnership for the second wicket. The opener smashed back-to-back boundaries before he was removed by T Natarajan for 14 runs in 11 deliveries.

PBKS lost their two important batters in the powerplay which put Punjab under pressure. The star batter of Punjab Liam Livingstone walked out to bat and the latter hammered Marco Jansen in the sixth over of the match for 15 runs.

SRH skipper introduced Jagadeesha Suchith into the attack and the bowler justified captain's decision as he removed Bairstow for 12 runs leaving Punjab at 48/3. Jitesh Sharma joined Livingstone on the crease to take their team's score beyond the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

In the 8th over of the innings, Umran Malik dismissed Sharma after he scored just 11 runs. After the half-way of the innings, Punjab was at 70/4. Livingstone anchored a much-needed steady partnership with Shahrukh Khan and the duo took their team's score beyond the 100-run mark in the 13th over of the innings. The duo also stitched up a much-needed partnership for Punjab.

Livingstone batted aggressively and notched up his half-century in 26 deliveries. On the other hand, Khan played sensibly to keep Punjab's scoreboard moving. The brilliant partnership of 71 runs was broken as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Shahrukh Khan on the first ball of the 17th over leaving PBKS at 132/5.

Bhuvneshwar gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed well-set batter Livingstone for 60. In the last over of the innings, Umran Malik struck thrice as he removed Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora to restrict PBKS to 151 all out.

Brief score: Punjab Kings 151 all out (Liam Livingstone 60, Shahrukh Khan 26; Umran Malik 4-28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

