IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants CEO meets with car accident

Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer has met with an accident while travelling to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune for his team's clash against Punjab. Iyer reportedly suffered a minor injury and is fine. Raghu Iyer along with Gautam Gambhir's aide and another person were travelling in a car, following the team bus en route to Pune when they met with the road accident.

The 3 people suffered injuries but are said to be safe. Lucknow played their last match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 24.Lucknow Super Giants, owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, are in the reckoning to reach the play-offs at IPL 2022. The KL Rahul-led team began their season with a defeat to Gujarat Titans but they stitched a 3-match winning run after shaking off the season-opening loss.