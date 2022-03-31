IPL 2022: Lucknow win toss, opt to field against Chennai, Moeen Ali returns to playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to field first. The team made one change in their playing XI, with Andrew Tye coming in place of Mohsin Khan. Meanwhile, CSK have made three changes as Moeen Ali is part of the XI.I. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to secure their first win of the season when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

An improved top-order performance will be high on the agenda for both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings as they look to get cracking following defeats in their respective opening matches. Both teams played their first match at the Wankhede stadium, both batted first, both sides lost early wickets, and both posted under 160 which proved insufficient in the end. LSG have two quality pacers in Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan, who can do a good job both in the powerplay and the death, while Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi can strangle teams in the middle overs.