IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal appointed new captain of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings on Monday announced Mayank Agarwal as their captain for the IPL 2022 season. Mayank was one of the two players who were retained by Punjab Kings. The India opener was retained for Rs 12 crore after they released former captain KL Rahul, who will now lead Lucknow Super Giants in the 10-team season.' Mayank has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018. He has served as the squad’s vice- captain and has also briefly captained the team last season,' said the press statement shared by the team.

“I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season,' said Mayank about his new captaincy role. 'We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it. We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it.' he added.