IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab to successful campaign, says Kumble

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Anil Kumble on Monday said he believes the appointment of batter Mayank Agarwal as the captain, will give the franchise a successful campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022.

PBKS on Monday announced that Mayank Agarwal will assume the role of captain of the team for the 15th edition of the tournament.

"Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years. The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players," said Anil Kumble in an official release.

"We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. He is hardworking, enthusiastic, a team player with all the attributes required of a leader. I look forward to working with him as captain and believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign," he added.

In the mega auction, Punjab Kings bought the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, and Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab Kings squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

( With inputs from ANI )

