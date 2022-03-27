IPL 2022: New look Punjab Kings opt to bowl against revamped Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have new captains at the helm in Faf du Plessis and Mayank Agarwal respectively as the two franchises start their journey afresh for their maiden IPL title. At the all important toss, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first.Kings have a much-better squad this year. Also, for a change, they've backed most of their younger players from last year, and at least on paper, look quite solid.

Seasoned campaigner Du Plessis joined RCB for INR 7 crore while Agarwal was the first pick for the Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auction. Talking about RCB's meeting with PBKS, Bangalore will miss the services of Australian superstars Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood. RCB are spoilt for options with the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik in the squad.

