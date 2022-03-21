IPL 2022: No empty stadiums, 25 percent capacity likely to be allowed – Report

The Indian Premier League in Maharashtra is likely to see more than just 25 per cent capacity crowds at the venues in the upcoming season as per a Cricbuzz report. Although the initial permission from the state government is only for one-fourth of the stadium size, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident more fans will be allowed as the league progresses. "With Covid cases coming down by the day, we are hoping more people will be in the stands. a BCCI source was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

As per an initial estimate, the Wankhede will have 9,800-10,000 people, neighbouring Brabourne Stadium, with a capacity of around 28,000, will have up to 7-8,000 while the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, larger in size, will allow 11-12,000 fans. The Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune will have an initial fill of 12,000.IPL 2022 is set to be bigger because of the addition of two new teams to the league. Franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad would be making their IPL debuts and eyes would be on the two teams. While KL Rahul would be leading Lucknow, Hardik Pandya would be in charge of the Ahmedabad team.

