IPL 2022: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for two points to join the leading pack

Mumbai, April 17 Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be banking on their 'no-single-player-dependence model when they take on a transformed Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium here later on Sunday.

With both teams targetting two points to join the likes of Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (all three have eight points) at the top of the points table, it promises to be an enthralling contest.

In all the games PBKS have played so far in IPL 2022, it has often been difficult to single out just one player who has turned the match around. In the previous game against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Ind, while skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed a 32-ball 52 earning him the 'Player of the Match' award, Shikhar Dhawan also contributed 70 off 50.

Also important was Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 30 off 15 and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) stitching together a 22-ball 46 that gave the team a chance to pull off a 12-run win. Not to forget Odean Smith's four-wicket haul and a superb last over that helped the team defend their total. Not relying on a single player has been the team's greatest strength.

This will be PBKS' first afternoon game and they would hope to garner two more points to take their tally to eight. With six of the 10 teams clubbed at six points on the points table, and the tournament getting tighter, it is a match both teams are looking forward to.

While both PBKS and SRH have six points each, their routes to their current position have been contrasting. While Punjab Kings have fired in alternate matches and are searching for stability to strengthen their foothold, SRH, after starting with two consecutive losses, have won three successive games. The Kane Williamson-led side would not want to lose the momentum at this juncture.

It is here that the Shikhar Dhawan-Marco Jansen clash will be crucial. PBKS opener Shikhar has faced Jansen before in an India-South Africa ODI, where he made 79 in a losing cause, but not before sending the young pacer on a leather hunt.

While Jansen is known to throw down some good toe-crushers and be a possible threat, Shikhar has been as good, if not better, at warding them off. It will be a treat to watch the duo battle it out on Sunday afternoon.

SRH's Rahul Tripathi too is in good form, scoring 171 runs so far in IPL 2022. His most recent score of 71 (37 balls) against KKR in a winning cause makes his strength evident. For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar has been giving the team important breakthroughs. It will be interesting to see the clash of the two Rahuls.

This will be PBKS' first afternoon game, and while it is being held at the DY Patil Stadium where PBKS won their first game against the RCB the afternoon conditions may play a big role in deciding the outcome of the game. SRH, on the other hand, have already played a match in the afternoon heat at the stadium, beating defending champions CSK by eight wickets.

