IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to take over from Dhoni as new captain of CSK

In India, if the name of a player will come first in the mind as a captain, then it will definitely be of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni). In cricket, the captain is like a commander who takes the whole team along and Dhoni's name will be written in golden letters in it. Dhoni has created a new definition of captaincy with his calm and clever mind, but everyone wants to know who will be the captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL after Dhoni. . For this, the name of a player of CSK has come to the fore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is counted among the greatest captains of the world. Under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the IPL trophy 4 times. There is a player in CSK to replace a big captain like Dhoni.

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the biggest contenders to replace the magical skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain as Jadeja has been retained for more money than Dhoni in the current retention this year. Malik of the CSK team wants to retain Jadeja in the team for a long time. Jadeja is known for his brilliant batting as well as his deadly bowling. Dhoni reportedly has himself decided to hand over the captaincy to Jadeja in the upcoming season to ensure a smooth transition for the team.