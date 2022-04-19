IPL 2022: RR's Chahal expresses happiness after his sensational hattrick against KKR

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed happiness after he got his first hattrick of IPL 2022, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Jos Buttler's 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Chahal's five-wicket haul, which also included a hat-trick, powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium.

"I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly but then I didn't want to take a chance. Would have been happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer," said Chahal in a post-match presentation.

The match was a cliff-hanger where the pendulum swung from one team to another as Kolkata Knight Riders were sailing through at one stage reaching the triple-figure mark in just 8.3 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch batting at the crease. But wickets from Chahal, Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna brought Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals back in the game.

Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck.

Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season.

( With inputs from ANI )

