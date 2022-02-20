IPL 2022 to be played at six venues from March to May, schedule to be announced soon

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to commence on 27th March 2022 and will conclude on 28th May 2022. A report in Sportstar states that the Indian T20 League will be held across 6 venues in the cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune. The league stages will comprise of 70 matches, and all the matches in the league stages will be held in the state of Maharashtra. The tournament will then move to Ahmedabad where the playoff stage matches will take place. The 4 venues in Mumbai that will host the tournament are the Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne Stadium, the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium, and the Jio Stadium. The report suggested that Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI has 'zeroed in on' Maharashtra in order to avoid flight risk amid these testing times.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the full schedule of the 2022 edition of the IPL by the end of February. The 2022 IPL edition will be a 10-team affair, with two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans added to the fray. While the Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya, the Lucknow outfit has appointed KL Rahul as the skipper. And, since the 2022 edition of the tournament will be a 10-team affair, the teams will be split into two groups. Each group will have 5 teams, and all the teams in the group will face each other on 2 occasions. Also, every team will face one team from the other group 2 times as well. Apart from this, each side will face the teams in the other group once during the league stages of the competition. This will ensure that each team will play 14 matches in the league stages of the Indian T20 League.

