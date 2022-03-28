IPL 2022: Two points for us is important, credit to the way we finished: Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal is happy after registering a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match-3 of the Indian Premier League 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Punjab scored 208/5 in 19 overs in reply to RCB's 205/2 in 20 overs.

"Two points for us is very important. Good wicket. Very good wicket as both sides scored 200 plus. One or two balls held up but nothing apart from that. Credit to the way we finished," said Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal in the post-match presentation.

Barring Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Kaur all the bowlers of Punjab went for plenty with the ball as RCB scored 205 in 20 overs."We took the right chances and am glad it came off. I think we gave them 15-20 more," said Mayank Agarwal.

Faf du Plessis' 88-run knock off 57-balls and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 41 off 29 balls went on to set a massive target for Punjab but Mayank Agarwal led side chased down the target in 19 overs.

"Virat and Faf took the game away from us but credit to our batters to chase this down. We trust our skills. It doesn't come off, it doesn't come off but we are not going to panic and make a scene out of it," told Mayank Agarwal.

Odean Smith bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for scoring an unbeaten 25 from eight balls. With this win, Punjab Kings have made a winning start to IPL 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor