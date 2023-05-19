IPL 2023: Credit goes to Dhoni, Fleming for giving Shivam Dube backing and clarity, say

By Niharika Raina

New Delhi, May 19 Ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals which serves as a must-win game for Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the Playoffs, batting coach Mike Hussey lauded captain MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming for giving the backing and clarity to all-rounder Shivam Dube in excelling in the role of designated spin-hitter in IPL 2023.

Dube has made a profound effect in the middle overs hitter role for Chennai, making 480 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.33 and strike rate of 157.14. But the left-hander's ability to hit sixes has shone bright, with him smacking 30 sixes, the most by an Indian batter in the ongoing season.

"He's been fantastic this season. A lot of credit needs to go to the captain MS and Stephen Fleming really, as they have given him a lot of backing and clarity in his role. It can be a fickle role; a little bit up and down the order depending on the situation of the game."

"But they made it very clear to him how they would like him to play and all credit goes to Shivam; he was away and worked on that and played his role to perfection."

"Generally, no matter what the situation of the game has been, he's come in, known his role very clearly and he's played it really well. So, he's been superb to watch and got amazing power, and that's the thing we want to utilise. We are looking for the good things and strengths in him and try to showcase his strengths and has done it really well this season," said Hussey in the pre-match press conference.

With a win needed in New Delhi to confirm Chennai's qualification for the playoffs, Hussey added not making it to the Playoffs after finishing in ninth place last year hasn't been discussed at all, with the focus being on giving their best on-field.

"Well, we haven't spoken about last year at all, it has never come into our minds. We are just focusing on this season and have done well so far to be second on the table. But it's such a tight competition that we have to try and just focus on the game tomorrow; that's all we can control really."

"Try to do well in the game tomorrow and can't certainly control what we can do in other games. Of course, we will love other results to go our way and get through the qualification stage to get into the top four. But as it's such a tight tournament, we need to try and focus on our plans, executing our skills and results go our way."

With the pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium being predominantly of slow nature, it can suit Chennai's game plan and their spin troika of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana. But Hussey refused to take an already-eliminated Delhi lightly, stating Chennai will still look at the pitch and formulate a plan to adapt to afternoon conditions in New Delhi.

"We have watched games held here on TV and it seems the pitch in some games has been more difficult for batting and certainly taken some spin. But that doesn't say the pitch will behave in the same way," he added.

"We can't come into the game with pre-conceived notions and we will have a good look at the pitch today, try to assess as well as we can and then adapt to conditions in the middle. It then comes down to which team can adapt well to the conditions better on the day and come out on top."

"Delhi have some real match-winners and them being out of the tournament can make them dangerous, as they can have less fear and just see what they can do," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor